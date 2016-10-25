5 deaths at Temecula care home may be murder-suicide

TEMECULA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say five men found dead after a fire gutted a Southern California adult-care facility may have been victims of murder-suicide.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says four of the men found at the Temecula home on Aug. 29 had gunshot wounds. The fifth may have committed suicide after the fire was set.

Four men ranged in age from 26 to 37. The fifth was the home's 50-year-old operator.

Monday's statement didn't identify which man was the killer or provide a motive for the shootings.

The Renee Jennex Small Family Home was a state-licensed facility that cared for severely disabled adults.

State regulators say no deficiencies were found during an annual inspection in November.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.