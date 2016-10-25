Man wanted for questioning in woman's death

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Monday for help in identifying and locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with the weekend slaying of a 92-year-old woman during a burglary at her South Bay apartment.

The body of National City resident Maria Rivera was found by her daughter at their rental residence shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday. Lt. Robert Rounds said an autopsy confirmed that Rivera was a homicide victim, but authorities withheld the cause of death, citing concerns about compromising the ongoing investigation.

Detectives determined that Rivera's apartment in the 1100 block of D Avenue had been burglarized, Rounds said.

Residents of the neighborhood near Interstate 5 and East Plaza Boulevard reported seeing a stranger in the area shortly before the discovery of Rivera's body. He was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-7-inch man of Asian or Pacific Islander descent in his 30s or early 40s, with close-cropped black hair, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the National City Police Department at (619) 336-4411.