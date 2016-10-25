DUI Driver pleads guilty to hitting pregnant woman

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a 37-year-old man Monday after a high-speed chase on the southbound I-15 in Rancho Penasquitos. Falahi Abrahim exited the freeway on Camino Del Norte around 3:15 p.m. and was arrested near Via Las Mayas and Carmel Mountain Road, the CHP reported.
Water service was still out Monday night in a Chula Vista neighborhood following a strange series of events. Firefighters say an explosion and electrical surge somehow broke a pair of water mains.
Many San Diegans spent Memorial Day remembering those who made ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
San Diego police K9 Dexter is back to work with his handler after being stabbed earlier this year. Not only is he patrolling the streets again, but he has a new award for his courage.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
Three police officers in the Nestor community of San Diego shot dead a knife-wielding 42-year-old man, who had also drawn the attention of some U.S. Border Patrol agents, a police lieutenant said Monday.
Congratulations to Felicity Bryant and Jonas McMullen, this year's winners at the 5th annual Broadway San Diego Awards!
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.