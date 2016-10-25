DUI Driver pleads guilty to hitting pregnant woman

VISTA (CNS) - A man who was drunk when he ran a red light in Escondido and crashed his truck into a car driven by a pregnant woman -- causing her to lose her unborn child -- pleaded guilty Monday to driving under the influence, hit-and-run and driving without a license.

Jose Uriostegui, 32, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13 at the Vista Courthouse.

The defendant's blood-alcohol level was about .20 percent -- more than two times above the legal limit -- at the time of the 2 a.m. crash on June 5, said Deputy District Attorney Teresa Pham.

Authorities said Uriostegui, who was driving a 2005 Ford F-150, ran a red light at the intersection of state Route 78 and Broadway and hit a Nissan Altima driven by 27-year-old Lucrecia Vasquez. She was six months pregnant.

Police said Uriostegui tried to run, but was held by two good Samaritans until officers arrived.