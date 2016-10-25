La Jolla man killed when car crashes into retirement home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A car careened off a La Jolla street early Tuesday and slammed into a retirement home, killing a 96-year-old man as he lay sleeping in his bed and leaving the driver under arrest.



The driver of the white 2004 Oldsmobile Alero ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pearl Street and Olivetas Avenue and lost control on a curve in the roadway shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.



The sedan crashed into a residential structure at the White Sands La Jolla assisted-living center, winding up partially inside the building and fatally injuring the victim. The resident's name was withheld pending family notification.



Randy Albert Gaster, 53, was treated for injuries suffered in the crash, then booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, driving without a valid license and driving on a license suspended due to a prior DUI conviction.



He was being held on $25,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.



No other injuries were reported.

New @ 11: Randy Gaster, 53, charged w/ vehicular manslaughter w/ gross negligence, driving on suspended license, no license. #LaJolla @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/judKzUquFa — Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) October 25, 2016