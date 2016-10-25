Public's help is needed to find missing man - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Public's help is needed to find missing man

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police need your help finding a missing man with a developmental disability.
     
The arc of San Diego which provides services to people with disabilities says 53-year-old Ronald Taylor was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday at Alvarado hospital. 
    
Taylor is 5'5", 145 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a goatee. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and dickies pants.
    
 If you see him, please call San Diego police.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.