Public's help is needed to find missing man

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police need your help finding a missing man with a developmental disability.



The arc of San Diego which provides services to people with disabilities says 53-year-old Ronald Taylor was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday at Alvarado hospital.



Taylor is 5'5", 145 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a goatee. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and dickies pants.



If you see him, please call San Diego police.