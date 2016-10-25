Schwarber on Cubs' World Series roster; could start at DH

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Schwarber has been added to the Chicago Cubs' World Series roster and could start Tuesday night's opener against the Cleveland Indians at designated hitter.

The 23-year-old, sidelined after tearing two knee ligaments on April 8, was included Tuesday on the Cubs' 25-man roster. Left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny was dropped.

Schwarber was expected to miss the rest of 2016 following knee surgery but was cleared medically to resume playing on Oct. 17. He played a pair of games in the Arizona Fall League and flew to Cleveland on Monday.

As a rookie, Schwarber hit .246 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs in 71 games.

Cleveland also made one change, including Danny Salazar in place of Cody Anderson in a swap of right-handed pitchers.