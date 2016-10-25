Parolee accused of abducting man arraigned at Vista Courthouse

VISTA (CNS) - A parolee accused of abducting an acquaintance and forcing him to perform sex acts at gunpoint in a Carlsbad motel room pleaded not guilty Tuesday to aggravated kidnapping and false imprisonment charges.



Anthony Henderson, also known as Antoine Demond Henderson, was ordered held on $1 million bail.



Henderson, 44, of Chula Vista, was arrested last Thursday after the midday attack.



The 22-year-old alleged victim made a 911 call shortly before 11 a.m., telling a dispatcher he had managed to escape the lodge in the 700 block of Macadamia Drive when the assailant stepped out.



About 40 minutes later, a patrol sergeant spotted a man matching the description of the alleged assailant in a car heading south on Interstate 5, near Birmingham Drive, Lt. Chris Boyd said. Officers pulled over the vehicle and arrested Henderson, who was one of three occupants.



The nature of the prior relationship between the alleged victim, an Escondido resident, and Henderson was unclear, and police were unsure if the people with the suspect at the time of his arrest might also face charges in the case.



Henderson faces life in prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens.