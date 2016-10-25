Carlsbad police begin begin wearing body cameras - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - Starting this week, Carlsbad police officers will wear body cameras. 

The department experiments with the cameras over a two month testing period beginning in March. In June, the city council approved a contract for the cameras.

Training and data storage for the cameras will cost the city more than $165,000. Police say the cameras will be clearly visible and community members should assume they are recording.

