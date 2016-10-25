Beer run! Self-driving truck goes 120-plus miles on delivery

In this Aug. 18, 2016, file photo, one of Otto's self-driving, big-rig trucks leaves the garage for a test drive during a demonstration at the Otto headquarters in San Francisco.

DENVER (AP) — Anheuser-Busch says it has completed the world's first commercial shipment by self-driving truck, sending a beer-filled tractor-trailer on a journey of more than 120 miles through Colorado.

The company says it teamed with self-driving truck maker Otto and the state of Colorado for the feat. The trailer, loaded with Budweiser beer, began the self-driving trip Thursday at a weigh station in Fort Collins, Colorado, and ran along Interstate 25 through Denver before wrapping up in Colorado Springs.

The company says a professional truck driver was on board for the entire route and monitored the trip from the cab's sleeper berth.

Anheuser-Busch says it hopes to see self-driving technology widely deployed.

Otto was recently acquired by Uber.

Together with @AnheuserBusch we’ve made history with the world’s first commercial shipment by self-driving truck https://t.co/sT53EfC2Fa — Otto (@ottodrives) October 25, 2016

