1993 high school senior predicts Cubs will win 2016 World Series

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - A Southern California high school senior may have called the 2016 Cubs-Indians World Series game in his 1993 high school yearbook.

In Mission Viejo High School's 1993 yearbook, senior Michael Lee's senior quote was : "Chicago Cubs. 2016 World Champions. You heard it here first."

The photo has appeared in several places, including Facebook, Reddit and Twitter.

Game 1 of the Cubs-Indians Word Series is Tuesday night. Soon, the world will know whether Lee's prediction will prove true.