1993 high school senior predicts Cubs will win 2016 World Series - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1993 high school senior predicts Cubs will win 2016 World Series

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - A Southern California high school senior may have called the 2016 Cubs-Indians World Series game in his 1993 high school yearbook. 

In Mission Viejo High School's 1993 yearbook, senior Michael Lee's senior quote was : "Chicago Cubs. 2016 World Champions. You heard it here first."

The photo has appeared in several places, including Facebook, Reddit and Twitter

Game 1 of the Cubs-Indians Word Series is Tuesday night. Soon, the world will know whether Lee's prediction will prove true. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.