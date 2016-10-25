Watch Kim Zolciak-Biermann Get Shots in Her Butt to Remove Cellu - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Watch Kim Zolciak-Biermann Get Shots in Her Butt to Remove Cellulite: 'It Makes Me Feel Better About Me'

Updated: Oct 25, 2016 2:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.