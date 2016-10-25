UCSD ranked 15th best global univeristy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - UC San Diego was named the 15th best global university in rankings released Tuesday by the magazine U.S. News & World Report.
The methodology differs somewhat from the annual Best Colleges issue, and ranks the top 1,000 research universities around the world.
"We are honored to be recognized again as a world-class university that is devoted to exceptional education and collaborative research,'' said UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. "Our innovative scholars across campus push boundaries, challenge expectations and redefine conventional wisdom to make our world a better place.''
The publication ranked UCSD high in pharmacology and toxicology, fifth; neuroscience and behavior, sixth: biology and biochemistry, eighth; psychiatry and psychology, also eighth; and molecular biology and genetics.
The school also received strong marks in areas like geosciences, immunology, microbiology and computer science, among others.
San Diego State University ranked 448th.
The top five spots went to, in order, Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, UC Berkeley and the California Institute of Technology.
"U.S. universities do especially well in the Best Global Universities rankings because they place an enormous emphasis on academic research -- a key factor in our methodology since these are indicators that can be compared globally," said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. "This methodology is different from that of Best Colleges, which measures the overall quality of undergraduate education and focuses on outcomes including graduation
and retention rates.''
The Best Global University's rankings weigh factors that measure a school's global and regional research reputation and academic research performance using indicators such as publications, citations and international collaboration. Each subject ranking has its own methodology based on academic research performance and reputation in that specific area.
