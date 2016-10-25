DMV says most offices are at full service

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a computer outage affecting the California Department of Motor Vehicles (all times local):

9:57 a.m.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles says most of its 188 offices are offering full services following a catastrophic computer failure that crippled most of the department's operations.

The DMV said Thursday that 12 offices are still unable to process driver's license or vehicle registration matters. Another five can deal with driver's licenses but not registrations.

Computer struggles forced DMV customers around the state to wait out what officials have called a "perfect storm" of simultaneous hard-drive failures that crippled two thirds of field offices.

Officials say experts are working to repair the system and get office functions back online but they have not provided an estimate for completing the work. Online services remain functional.

Below is a list of DMV field offices that are still affected by the outage. The list is updated as field offices resume full operations.

*Last updated October 27, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.

Bakersfield IBC

Concord - DL/ID Only (Vehicle Registration Not Available)

El Cerrito

Fontana CDTC

Fresno

Fresno CDTC

Inglewood

Jackson - DL/ID Only (Vehicle Registration Not Available)

LA DLPC - DL/ID Only (Vehicle Registration Not Available)

LA Metro IBC

Lompoc - DL/ID Only (Vehicle Registration Not Available)

Madera

Modesto

Oroville - DL/ID Only (Vehicle Registration Not Available)

Palm Desert - DL/ID Only (Vehicle Registration Not Available)

Placentia IBC

Porterville

Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho San Diego IBC

Redlands - DL/ID Only (Vehicle Registration Not Available)

Redwood City

Ridgecrest

Roseville - DL/ID Only (Vehicle Registration Not Available)

Sac-Florin IBC

San Luis Obispo - DL/ID Only (Vehicle Registration Not Available)

Santa Clara

Taft - DL/ID Only (Vehicle Registration Not Available)

Tulare - DL/ID Only (Vehicle Registration Not Available)

Winnetka IBC