Man shot by deputies in Encinitas booked into jail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A burglary and carjacking suspect who was shot by a deputy after allegedly pointing a pistol at him following a road chase through Encinitas was released from medical care Tuesday and booked into county jail on a slate of criminal charges.

Joseph Martin Ramos, 35, suffered a gunshot to one of his ankles and a graze injury to his upper body when the lawman opened fire on him in the 1500 block of North Coast Highway 101 about 3 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff's officials.

The events that led to the shooting began about a half-hour earlier, when deputies spotted Ramos, a documented gang member, on Orchard Wood Road in Olivenhain and recognized him as a suspect in a series of residential burglaries during which firearms had been stolen, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

Before the patrol personnel were able to detain Ramos, he got into a black truck and sped off, Nelson said. The deputies briefly pursued the suspect before deciding to back off for safety reasons and follow him from a distance.

Ramos drove to the intersection of Manchester Avenue and South Rancho Santa Fe Road, where he abandoned his pickup, ran into a nearby parking lot and allegedly confronted a man who was buckling his 7-year-old son into a child safety seat in a silver two-door Scion.

Ramos allegedly pointed to a pistol tucked in his waistband and demanded that the 27-year-old father drive him away from the area. The victim complied, driving to the west and north as Ramos allegedly threatened him with the handgun periodically.

Near Beacons Beach, sheriff's personnel caught up to the commandeered car and pulled the driver over.

"When the Scion came to a stop, according to the victim of the carjacking and kidnapping, Ramos pointed the gun at both (him) and his son, then exited the car with the gun still drawn," Nelson alleged. "One of the responding deputies saw the gun pointed at him and fired multiple shots."

The wounded suspect tried to escape on foot but fell to the ground and was taken into custody.

Ramos was admitted to a hospital under armed guard. Following an overnight stay, he was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of burglary, carjacking, kidnapping and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. His arraignment was scheduled for Thursday.