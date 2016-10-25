Stumped Voters: Trying to answer those 'what if?' questions

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In two weeks, Americans will pick a new president and decide a slew of local and state initiatives. Many voters, however, still do not know how they are going to vote.

There are a number of San Diegans who are still undecided about who they will vote for.

"Still planning to vote. I'm still kind of on the fence. It would be nice to see Hillary as the first woman - Trump would be quite interesting. I'm thinking he still has a chance," said Paul Breski, an undecided voter.

With about less than four-percent of the nation on the fence this election, political analyst Laura Fink said the choice for many will be a no-brainier.

"Even though individual voters may be feeling pulled at this point, they tend to by the numbers, go home to the party they are affiliated with," said Fink.

For those unsure or embarrassed over any candidate, Fink said to take heart in the secret ballot.

"No one will know how you voted unless you decide to tell them, and we're seeing in many marriages that this is playing out," said Fink.

So how are voters deciding as Election Day looms?

"I'm going to go with my gut when I get there and look at four years down the road," said Breski.