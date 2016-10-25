New horse test could make scans easier for humans

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's not always easy or comfortable lying still in a tube for a CT scan, but that could soon be a thing of the past thanks to breakthrough device developed for horses.

The new technology is currently being used on horses, and the hope is to use it on humans.

Veterinarians at the University of Pennsylvania are using an innovative type of CT scanner - it does the moving.

Dr. Dean Richardson, Chief of Surgery at New Bolton Center said "we think this will be parlayed into human use, where you could have the person tell them to be in different postures and recover a CT image of them in a different posture."

While traditional scanners require the patient to stay still, the new system compensates for slight movement.

Vets hope they will be able to capture images of horses running on a treadmill.