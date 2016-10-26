San Diego City Council to take up short-term rentals

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego City Council could take action next week on the controversial issue of short-term vacation rentals.
Those in favor of short-term vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods said it is a boon to the local economy - bringing in tens of millions of tourist dollars.
Those opposed said it is bringing down their neighborhoods and that existing city regulations are on their side.
The controversy over short-term vacation rentals has created a heated debate that is pitting neighbor against neighbors.
Cladding green t-shirts on Tuesday night, supporters of short term rentals packed a planning commission meeting touting the economic benefits to the city.
Opponents said it is driving up long-term rental prices and destroying the character of their communities.
"It kills the neighborhood because there is no real neighbor in there. There is somebody different every time you turn around. You have people staying up until two in the morning. That is not what you need in a neighborhood. It changes the neighborhood and it is not for the better," said Eve Anderson.
City Council President Sherri Lightner said the legislation she is proposing would clarify the existing rules on the book which "already states that visitor accommodations are not permitted in single dwelling zones."
Supporter of short-term rentals - citywide - said the proposal did not go the proper legislative channels allowing for public input.
The City Council will hold its hearing on the proposed short-term vacation legislation next Tuesday, November 1, at 10 a.m., at Golden Hall.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a 37-year-old man Monday after a high-speed chase on the southbound I-15 in Rancho Penasquitos. Falahi Abrahim exited the freeway on Camino Del Norte around 3:15 p.m. and was arrested near Via Las Mayas and Carmel Mountain Road, the CHP reported.
Water service was still out Monday night in a Chula Vista neighborhood following a strange series of events. Firefighters say an explosion and electrical surge somehow broke a pair of water mains.
Many San Diegans spent Memorial Day remembering those who made ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
San Diego police K9 Dexter is back to work with his handler after being stabbed earlier this year. Not only is he patrolling the streets again, but he has a new award for his courage.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
Three police officers in the Nestor community of San Diego shot dead a knife-wielding 42-year-old man, who had also drawn the attention of some U.S. Border Patrol agents, a police lieutenant said Monday.
Congratulations to Felicity Bryant and Jonas McMullen, this year's winners at the 5th annual Broadway San Diego Awards!
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.