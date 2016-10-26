Family dog dies in Chula Vista house fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Family dog dies in Chula Vista house fire

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A fire at a Chula Vista home Wednesday displaced five residents and killed one of their two dogs.
   
Firefighters sent to the single-family home on Myra Avenue near East L Street around 3:45 a.m. found smoke and flames coming from the garage. Crews had the blaze knocked down about 20 minutes later, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.
   
The fire left three adults and two children displaced, but none of them were injured, Chula Vista Deputy Fire Chief Harry Muns said. Firefighters working to extinguish the flames rescued one of the residents' dogs, but their other dog died.
   
The cause of the fire was under investigation. 

Muns could not immediately confirm reports that ammunition kept in the garage had exploded.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.