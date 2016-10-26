Pot delivery driver pistoled-whipped and robbed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A medical marijuana delivery driver was pistol-whipped and robbed by two purported customers in the Grantville neighborhood, police said Wednesday.



A man and a woman met the 22-year-old driver in the 2300 block of Santo Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, but instead of making a transaction the man pulled a handgun and used it to bash the driver several times in the head, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.



The pair proceeded to rob the driver, then sped off in a black Mercedes-Benz with tinted windows, Delimitros said.



The victim suffered serious head injuries including bleeding on the brain. Delimitros said he was listed in stable condition.



A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.