EXCLUSIVE: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Opens Up About Wanting a 7th Chi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Opens Up About Wanting a 7th Child and Keeping Her Marriage Strong

Updated: Oct 26, 2016 9:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.