Head-on collision injures father and two children in Poway

POWAY (CNS) - Five people were injured Wednesday, two severely, when a DUI suspect lost control of his truck on a Poway street, sending it crashing head- on into another pickup occupied by a father and his two young children.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m., when a 1996 Mazda B2000 heading west on Twin Peaks Road veered across a center median and collided with an eastbound 2009 Ford F-150 near Community Road, according to sheriff's officials.

"There was no evidence of braking on the part of the Mazda driver before the collision," Sgt. David Cheever said.

Medics took that motorist, a 22-year-old Rancho Penasquitos man, and his 19-year-old passenger to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of serious trauma.

The occupants of the Ford -- a 48-year-old Poway man, his 3-year-old daughter and his 5-year-old son -- were taken to an emergency room for treatment of minor injuries, Cheever said.

The driver of the Mazda, whose name was not released, was believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, and investigators found drugs and narcotics paraphernalia in the pickup, according to Cheever.

About a week ago, the suspect was arrested for allegedly being under the influence and possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles, Cheever said.

The wreck left traffic lanes in the area blocked into the afternoon.