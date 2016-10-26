DraftKings, FanDuel agree to $12M settlement with NY - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DraftKings, FanDuel agree to $12M settlement with NY

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — DraftKings and FanDuel will pay $6 million apiece to New York state to resolve lawsuits alleging the daily fantasy sports companies engaged in false advertising under a legal settlement announced Tuesday by state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

The deal ends a legal fight that saw FanDuel and DraftKings briefly halt operations in New York earlier this year after Schneiderman said their business amounted to illegal gambling. Schneiderman's office also accused the two companies of misleading players about potential winnings advertisements and marketing material. Tuesday's settlement resolves those claims.

Under the terms of the agreement, FanDuel and DraftKings will agree to revise the terms and conditions disclosed to players and post information about actual winnings online.

"Today's settlements make it clear that no company has a right to deceive New Yorkers for its own profit," Schneiderman said in a statement announcing the deal. "DraftKings and FanDuel will now be required to operate with greater transparency and disclosure and to permanently end the misrepresentations they made to millions of consumers."

FanDuel and DraftKings agreed to cease operations in New York pending the passage of new regulations allowing them to operate. Lawmakers passed legislation this year Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, signed it into law in August. That allowed the companies to resume operations. Tuesday's agreement resolved the state's lawsuits alleging false advertising.

Both New York-based FanDuel and Boston-based DraftKings confirmed the settlement in statements to The Associated Press. FanDuel spokeswoman Justine Sacco said the negotiations with Schneiderman's office were "tough but fair."

"We are very pleased to have reached a resolution as this allows us to focus on our busiest time of year with NFL, NHL and soccer in full swing, and NBA season starting tonight," she said.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • 6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener

    6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:15 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:15:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights have big incentive to win Game 1. 
    Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights have big incentive to win Game 1. 

  • Warriors reach 4th straight NBA Finals with win over Houston

    Warriors reach 4th straight NBA Finals with win over Houston

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:09 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:09:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, celebrates with teammates during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, celebrates with teammates during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston.
    Kevin Durant scored 34 points and the Golden State Warriors are heading to their fourth straight NBA Finals. 
    Kevin Durant scored 34 points and the Golden State Warriors are heading to their fourth straight NBA Finals. 

  • Houston's Paul out for Game 7 against Warriors

    Houston's Paul out for Game 7 against Warriors

    Monday, May 28 2018 10:07 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:07:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul wears the Santa Fe High School logo during the first half in Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in Houston, Thursday, Ma...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul wears the Santa Fe High School logo during the first half in Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in Houston, Thursday, Ma...
    Houston's Chris Paul ruled out for Game 7 due to hamstring injury. 
    Houston's Chris Paul ruled out for Game 7 due to hamstring injury. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.