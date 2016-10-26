Police raid three businesses in Palm City

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - Officers with the San Diego Police Department's Narcotics Unit raided three surrounding businesses in Palm City Wednesday morning, detaining two people.
Police served a search warrant at the 600 block of Hollister St. where they say an illegal marijuana dispensary was operating, along with two associated businesses.
Police say they raided the surrounding businesses because they believe they are connected as far as ownership and leases. The businesses involved in the raid are Cabana Liquor, Palm City Smoke Shop, and Outer Reach Meds.
According to the San Diego Police Department, the narcotics unit is working with the City Attorney's Office to investigate "all illegal marijuana dispensaries operating within the City of San Diego."
Wednesday's raid resulted in the seizure of approximately 100 lbs. of marijuana, edibles and an undisclosed amount of concentrated cannabis. Police say they also seized two handguns and an AR-15 style assault rifle, cash and business cards.
The two people detained during the raid have not been arrested, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Businesses raided by @SanDiegoPD @CBS8 officers say Outer Reach Smoke Shop is run illegally #crimealert pic.twitter.com/dLHFBlfMfA— Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyCBS8) October 26, 2016
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
