In a tense campaign season, Texas ad takes humorous approach

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The wife of a Texas county commissioner is pleading in an online campaign video for voters to re-elect her husband so he'll get out of the house and relieve her of his nonstop prattling about county issues.

The tongue-in-cheek ad posted to YouTube shows Charlyn Daugherty rolling her eyes at the camera and seeking relief from Gerald Daugherty as he talks of tax rates, light rail and other issues while doing household chores.

A couple invited over for a cookout appears exasperated with his breathless chatter about policy matters in the county that includes Austin.

Charlyn Daugherty says her Republican husband doesn't have any hobbies and just wants to "fix things."

She implores voters to, "Please re-elect Gerald," and the ad concludes as she plaintively turns to the camera. "Please!"