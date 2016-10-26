Disneyland memorabilia up for auction - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Disneyland memorabilia up for auction

Posted: Updated:
This image released by Van Eaton Galleries shows an animatronic doll from Disneyland's It's a Small World ride, one of many pieces of Disney memorabilia that will be up for auction.
This image released by Van Eaton Galleries shows an original "stretching portrait" from Disneyland's Haunted Mansion attraction, one of many pieces of Disney memorabilia that will be up for auction.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An animatronic doll from Disneyland's It's a Small World ride and an original "stretching portrait" from the park's Haunted Mansion attraction are hitting the auction block.

Van Eaton Galleries announced Wednesday that the items will be among myriad pieces of Disney memorabilia available at the "Souvenirs of Disneyland" auction next month. Other lots include an animatronic sparrow from the Enchanted Tiki Room and original concept art for the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

A green 1970s-era animatronic Tiki Room bird was the top seller at a Van Eaton Galleries auction of Disney memorabilia in March 2015, fetching $153,400. That auction attracted $1.7 million in bids for nearly 1,000 Disney collectibles.

Mike Van Eaton of Van Eaton Galleries said the auction brings together pieces from private collectors over the past 60 years.

Items from the "Souvenirs of Disneyland" sale are on display at Van Eaton Galleries in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. The live and online auction will be held Nov. 19.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

