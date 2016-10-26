Disneyland memorabilia up for auction

Most Harry Potter fans agree that Neville Longbottom always deserved a happy ending. And now is seems Matthew Lewis has found happiness, too.
James and Adam Levine cruise around Los Angeles singing some of Maroon 5's biggest songs before Adam proves to James he can balance anything on his face, and the two compete in a race on a proper track.
The makers of Sesame Street are suing the creators of a new Melissa McCarthy movie, saying they're abusing the famed puppets' sterling reputation to promote the film. A judge Friday scheduled a hearing next week to consider a request for immediate relief by Sesame Workshop, which sued Thursday in federal court for unspecified damages.
'Ocean's 8' star Anne Hathaway's first commercial can hardly be considered acting. Mainly because, for the first few hours on set, she didn't realize the cameras were rolling.
'The Outsider' author Stephen King talks Trump, his new book, and some never-before heard truths about his preview works.
Tony-nominated ‘Angels in America’ star looks back on the night of his first kiss. And his second. And his third.
'Boys in the Band' star Zachary Quinto will tackle mysteries of the universe in the hosting role once occupied by Leonard Nimoy on 'In Search of...'
'The Lead' host and 'The Hellfire Club' novelist Jake Tapper says that, regardless of what the special counsel's report finds, he's hoping it ends with one result in particular.
Chadwick Boseman credits the entire 'Black Panther' team's research of African culture for helping him ground a character with superhuman abilities.
Stephen finds out the benefits of his stage name, Jamie Foxx, versus his birth name, Eric Marlon Bishop.
In order to pick the winning horse at the Kentucky Derby, 'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson looked within himself. Or, perhaps, with-on himself?