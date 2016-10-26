Italian Artist Plows Donald Trump's Face Into Field, Saying 'Cia - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Italian Artist Plows Donald Trump's Face Into Field, Saying 'Ciao' to GOP Candidate

Updated: Oct 26, 2016 11:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.