Fire breaks out at a San Ysidro motel - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire breaks out at a San Ysidro motel

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A fire broke out Wednesday night at a Travelodge motel in San Ysidro.

The fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Calle Primera, authorities said.

Reports from the scene said smoke was coming from the roof of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

The San Diego Police Department said it is providing traffic and crowd control in that area.

