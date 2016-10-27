Two people suffer smoke inhalation in garage fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two people suffer smoke inhalation in garage fire

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A fire damaged a garage at a home in the Bay Terraces neighborhood Thursday as two men inside the home fought to put it out themselves.
   
The fire on Siena Street, between Vermillion and Ultramarine streets, was reported at 2:49 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters tore out a garage door and part of a wall to get to the fire. The fire could have been electrical, according to firefighters.
   
Paramedics were sent to the scene to evaluate the men for possible smoke inhalation, but it was not immediately clear whether anyone was taken to a hospital, according to San Diego police.

