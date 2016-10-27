Delays expected along a stretch of SR-67 in Ramona

RAMONA (CNS) - Delays are expected along a stretch of state Route 67 in Ramona Thursday as Caltrans crews restripe the highway.



Alternating one-way traffic control will be in effect at the Dye Road/Highland Valley Road intersection from 7 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, according to Caltrans. State transit officials said motorists should expect delays and plan for extra travel time.



The roadway restriping is part of a $14 million effort to relieve substantial traffic congestion during the morning and evening commutes.

Numerous area residents use SR-67 to get to and from San Diego, Santee, El Cajon and other parts of the county.



Workers will widen SR-67 from two to four lanes in the area, widen turn lanes at the Dye Road/Highland Valley Road intersection to accommodate commercial trucks, and add second turn lanes on both Dye and Highland Valley Road.



The work is expected to cut delays around the intersection by 80 percent, according to Caltrans.