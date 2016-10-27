North Carolina fugitives arrested in Valley Center

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - San Diego sheriff's deputies arrested two violent fugitives from North Carolina Wednesday afternoon at the Harrah's Casion in Valley Center.
Jonathan Richardson, 27, and Erin Hogsed, 20, were both wanted for kidnapping, armed robbery and vehicle theft by the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina. Transylvania County sheriff's officials had gathered enough information to led them to believe the two had fled to the San Diego area, prompting them to alert local law enforcement agencies.
At approximately 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy spotted a stolen vehicle related to the fugitives in a parking structure at the Harrah's Casino. In coordination with Harrah's security personnel, sheriff's deputies and members of the San Diego Fugitive Task Force, the couple was found and safely taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's department.
Richardson and Hogsed will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility and will remain there while awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.
