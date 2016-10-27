Padres executive donates $25 million to San Diego State - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres executive donates $25 million to San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Padres executive and his wife have made the largest single donation in San Diego State University's history.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and his wife, Alexis, have given $25 million to the College of Business Administration. The money will help provide scholarships and professorships, develop a lecture series and provide expanded programming for students.

The business school has been renamed the Fowler College of Business Administration, marking the first time an SDSU college has been named.

Ron Fowler says his wife deserves the credit for making the donation. She graduated from the business school and has pushed him for years to make a large donation.

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

