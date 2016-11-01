Toxic plume raises concerns in El Cajon community

By: inewsource
El Cajon residents expressed their concerns Monday after being informed their homes have been sitting above a toxic plume for decades.
The biggest concern for residents is the fact they do not know, at this point, if there is any risk to their health because of the toxic plume.
Testing has been proposed for an area east of Magnolia Elementary School to determine if there is a health risk.
State officials have planned a community meeting next month to discuss the plume, but residents are demanding answers now.
Margaret Williams is a mother of four little girls. She was shocked to learn about the shallow toxic plume running underneath a road in the mobile home park where she lives.
"I would be devastated if anything happened to them. Even if it's something that could be fixed, it is still the scariest thing for a parent," she said.
According to iNewsource, nearly 7,000 gallons of used toxic chemicals could have disposed in a nearby shallow sump over the past 50 years.
Over the years, those chemicals have seeped out - running underneath part of the surrounding community.
Magnolia Elementary School was temporarily shut down last school year while vents and filters were installed to treat contaminated air coming up under the classroom concrete slabs.
State officials said they are offering to test the air quality inside 19 homes in Starlight, as well as five additional homes in the adjacent Greenfield mobile home estates.
Residents believe they should all be tested.
iNewsource created an interactive map online to show the location of the contaminated groundwater in the area.
inewsource is an independent, investigative journalism nonprofit supported by foundations, philanthropists and viewers like you.
