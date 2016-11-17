Erin Brockovich reaches out to El Cajon residents over toxic plume concerns

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - El Cajon residents have begun to report health problems after recently finding out their homes have been sitting above a toxic plume that has been there for decades.

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich has reached out to El Cajon residents to help them investigate and advise them of their rights.

"This is ridiculous that it took the polluter and the regulator so long to notify these people. Life has been damaged by this neglect," she said in a Facebook post.

Last month, residents expressed their concerns after being informed about the toxic plume.

According to iNewsource, nearly 7,000 gallons of used toxic chemicals could have been disposed in a nearby shallow sump over the past 50 years.

Over the years, those chemicals have seeped out - running underneath part of the surrounding community.

Magnolia Elementary School was temporarily shut down last school year while vents and filters were installed to treat contaminated air coming up under the classroom concrete slabs.

RELATED