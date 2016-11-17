Erin Brockovich reaches out to El Cajon residents over toxic plume concerns

Five years after the Sweetwater Union High School District board spent $4.5 million to put iPads in the hands of seventh graders, nearly all of the Apple tablets are classified as out of inventory, lost or stolen.
Ametek, Inc. is offering to test the air in any home in the three mobile home communities located over an increasingly high profile chemical plume that runs underground through part of El Cajon.
A local school has received a lot of attention for turning around its troubled past, but at what cost? CBS News 8 and inewsource goes behind school doors to talk to teachers and students who say pressure tactics and cutting corners has left them feeling cheated. Is this school faking the grade?
Vapors from a dangerous chemical that runs underground in El Cajon have seeped into people’s homes, new air testing shows, contrary to what some residents were led to expect when they learned of the plume last October. In some homes, people may have breathed the gas for years or even decades.
About 2,400 San Diego County kindergartners — in both public and private schools — began the 2016-2017 school year lacking one or more recommended vaccinations against diseases such as measles, polio and whooping cough, according to an inewsource analysis of state data.
At inewsource, we love data. Because it’s the best way to nail down facts for stories you can trust. And believe it or not, data can actually be fun. Yes, that’s data and fun in the same sentence.
The view is spectacular, overlooking all of Mission Valley from atop a ragged hillside that’s in spring bloom. This was once a place people came to die, now it will be home to an apartment complex.