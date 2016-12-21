Rush to buy assault rifles before new law kicks in

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Individuals who want to buy assault rifles in California have until Wednesday to purchase them before they are banned - all because of a new law taking effect on January 1, 2017.

The so-called assault rifle ban and new restrictions have many customers leaving gun stores like Gun Range in San Diego with very little stock.

"As you can see, we have very little of these AR style rifles in stock anymore," said Joseph Holyfield, manager at the Gun Range store in Kearny Mesa.

After January 1, 2017, assault rifles will be illegal in California. The ban is part of a sweeping gun legislation approved by Governor Jerry Brown.

Because a Department of Justice background check takes ten days to process - gun owners really only have until Wednesday to buy one.

"We have a few more left and after tomorrow at closing - that's it," said Holyfield.

After assault rifles were used in several mass shootings, including San Bernardino and Newtown, gun prevention advocates said the ban will help prevent thousands of shootings in the United States each year.

"The goal is to reduce gun violence and gun deaths. What is the best way to do it? We are not sure yet, but we are trying to find out," said Ron Marcus with the Brady Campaign in San Diego.

Gun owners said it won't keep the bad guys from shooting, but they are determined to follow the law.

The Department of Justice charges a $15 fee to register assault rifles.

The law also bans anyone from selling, or even passing down an assault rifle to a family member even if it's in a will in California.

Voters approved Proposition 63 which requires background checks on ammunition and restricts large capacity from 30-round magazines down to ten. It will take effect in July 2017.

Some San Diego stores sold out of assault rifles. Today is deadline to buy and meet DOJ background check. State ban after January 1. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/x10Tptl6J4 — Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) December 21, 2016

RELATED COVERAGE: