La Jolla dentists' licenses suspended in PA

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - Dental patients are being warned to get tested for HIV after the licenses of two La Jolla dentists were suspended by the Pennsylvania State Board of Dentistry.



The Department of Health in Bern Township says "The Center For Family And Specialty Dentistry" failed to properly clean dental tools. Doctors Jana and Eric Osmolinski practiced at that center.



Patients are warned to get tested for Hepatitis B, C and HIV.

"In this case the practitioner did not reach out to the patients, that's why we're taking this action right now to contact patients directly," April Hutcheson, Media Relations, PA Dept. of Health said.

"I think that's the last thing in your mind--that items weren't sterilized or cleaned properly," Karen Bltz-Red, Dental Patient said. "I'm very frustrated and angry because I'm not sure where the fault lies."



No action has been taken against either doctor here in California.