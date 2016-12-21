Ryan Gosling Talks Hot Tubbing With His 'Hero' Harrison Ford: It - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ryan Gosling Talks Hot Tubbing With His 'Hero' Harrison Ford: It's 'an Experience I Never Thought I'd Have'

Updated: Dec 21, 2016 12:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.