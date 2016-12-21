Brendan & Bruno: Special pair of Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mixes

Breed: Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mixes

Age: 10 & 12 years old

Gender: Neutered males

Adoption Fee: Waived through Christmas Eve!

Bruno & Brendan are a special pair of Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mixes looking for a new family to love. They are mellow boys who have spent their whole lives with each other, so we would like them to be adopted together. They love fluffy beds, taking naps and meeting new people.

Their adoption fee includes their neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.