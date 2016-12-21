Caught on Camera: Video shows deputies hitting and kicking a man - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Caught on Camera: Video shows deputies hitting and kicking a man

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (CBS 8) - A video obtained exclusively by CBS News 8 shows San Diego Sheriff's deputies hitting and kicking a man outside a Wendy's restaurant in Vista. 

The video was taken moments after deputies apparently questioned the man on a bicycle thought to be wanted on an arrest warrant. 

In this video report, CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal gives more details about the incident from Vista. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.