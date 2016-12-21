Boaters worried about broken jetty light

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A 34-foot sailboat called Antiskeptic slammed into a sand bar on Sunday. The captain says he was trying to come into Mission Bay Channel, but missed.



Fellow boater Rob Gordon doesn't know for sure why the captain of that sailboat ran aground, but he does say that a key safety feature marking that channel is missing. A 42-foot structure on top of the north jetty of the channel, which was equipped with a green light and a foghorn, blew down in a storm last January and hasn't been fixed.

"It's a critical piece of navigational equipment for us," said Gordon. "That light - it's just like having our life preservers, it's like having our flares, it's like having our sounding horn - it's another piece of safety equipment."

The Coast Guard is responsible for fixing the structure and publishes a weekly warning to mariners that states the jetty light has been destroyed. Local officials say it hasn't been fixed yet because the repair is too expensive for them to just do it and they're still waiting for approval up the chain of command.

"It's our number one priority, as far a deficiencies in aid-to-navigation go," said Petty Officer Robert Simpson of the U.S. Coast Guard. "And the budget requirements have gone through - we're just awaiting approval."

The south jetty does still have its light - a red one that tells captains they need to enter the jetty to the north. But not having the other jetty marked, is still a hazard. Especially when boats are returning after dark or in the fog.

"If somebody is coming in from the north and they're just looking at that red light, they wouldn't even see that jetty in the dark," Gordon said. "They're going to go right into the jetty or come down on the wrong side of it and go into the waves."

As for the Antiskeptic, it has a broken keel and took on a lot of water. Damage so costly - it's a total loss. The boat will be removed from the sand bar on Thursday.