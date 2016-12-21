Father Convicted in Hot Car Death of 2-Year-Old Left for 16 Hours While He Drank Gin, Then Passed Out

An Arkansas man who has been on the run since he escaped prison 32 years ago was captured Sunday by local cops and state troopers.
Two tourists were brutally beaten during a robbery in the French Quarter that was captured on surveillance video, the New Orleans Police Department said.
TSA officers in the Boston area may screen an assortment of items, but none as representative of New England as the lobster, one of which was found Sunday morning weighing in at 20-plus pounds, according to a Twitter post by a TSA spokesman.
Ali Chandra is making her opinion known after posting her son’s hospital bill on social media to share her thoughts about the current political debate over health care.
The brave dad who caught a 14-year-old girl after she dangled off a ride at a Six Flags amusement park in New York over the weekend fought back tears as he recalled the harrowing rescue.
A new book is highlighting some of the top secret locations in America and could be a de facto White House in the event of a nuclear strike.
Beyonce and Jay-Z are enjoying their newborns in a lavish California mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
A man charged with killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter in the highly publicized "Baby Doe" case has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
Scottish singing sensation Susan Boyle says she has been at the mercy of a gang of neighborhood kids who regularly hurl rocks, insults and blazing pieces of paper at the Britain’s Got Talent star.
Authorities in Colombia are searching for 15 people who remain unaccounted for after a tourist boat capsized in a reservoir on Sunday afternoon.