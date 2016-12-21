Chargers RB teaches kids to stay active and engaged - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chargers RB teaches kids to stay active and engaged

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Kids at the Toby Wells Family YMCA received a special lesson Tuesday from a famous face.  

Chargers Running Back Branden Oliver stopped by the Kearny Mesa facility to read some holiday books to more than 100 preschoolers. 

The trip was a way of highlighting the importance of staying active and learning during the winter break.

