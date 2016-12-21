Missing autistic teen found safely - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Missing autistic teen found safely

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An autistic University City teenager who went missing Wednesday has been located.

Demetrius Vitalich, 17, had left his home to go jogging about 9 a.m. and failed to return, according to San Diego police.

He returned home on his own and is safe, police said.

