Police looking for man who robbed Clairemont bank - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police looking for man who robbed Clairemont bank

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a Clairemont Mesa bank Wednesday.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 30s, demanded money from a clerk at the US Bank branch office in the 4100 block of Genesee Avenue shortly after 3 p.m., according to San Diego police. He fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The bandit was described as a roughly 6-foot-tall white man in camouflage pants and a dark-green jacket.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.