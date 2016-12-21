Police looking for man who robbed Clairemont bank

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a Clairemont Mesa bank Wednesday.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 30s, demanded money from a clerk at the US Bank branch office in the 4100 block of Genesee Avenue shortly after 3 p.m., according to San Diego police. He fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The bandit was described as a roughly 6-foot-tall white man in camouflage pants and a dark-green jacket.