Shepard Smith Recalls The Moment He Learned Snookie Was Pregnant - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shepard Smith Recalls The Moment He Learned Snookie Was Pregnant

Posted: Updated:

Respected newsman Smith is no stranger to the silly side of the news, and has fun telling Stephen about the moment he announced one particular breaking story.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.