Letters to Santa: Postal service handles children's Christmas wishes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Every year, local post office workers help Santa gather the Christmas wishes of San Diego children.

Children have been working all year on house chores and getting good grades to make it on the nice list, but Santa has been checking his list twice to see who has been naughty or nice.

In their letters to Santa, some kids didn't ask for much - only to be with their family. Others asked Santa to bring them a puppy, a real parrot and a drone.

One kid asked Santa for diamond earrings for their mom. Another wrote saying they wanted peace and happiness.

CBS News 8's Abbie Alford headed to the North Pole with the U.S. Post Office to find out what Old Saint Nick has been putting in his bag before his reindeer and sleigh take-off.

Anyone can track Santa on the road on NORAD.

On Christmas Eve more than 20 million people visit the site.