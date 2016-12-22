Woman hit and killed while crossing SR-905 in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman who had exited her pickup truck following a non-injury crash on SR-905 in Otay Mesa was subsequently struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday, it was reported.

The motorist first struck a guardrail in the eastbound lanes near Britannia Boulevard around 5:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency also reported a separate hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the same area.

CHP says the woman got out of her vehicle and had started walking when she was struck, possibly by a tractor-trailer, which did not stop.

The eastbound lanes were left blocked for a time, but were cleared around 6:30 a.m. One eastbound lane and the onramp from Britannia Boulevard to SR-905 were closed until about 8 a.m., according to the CHP.



