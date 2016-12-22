Kobe and Vanessa Bryant share pic of new baby daughter

It's the summer thriller that is already getting a lot of buzz ahead of its debut. The CBS show called "Salvation" focuses on a small group of people who know that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth.
A Spanish judge on Monday ordered the remains of artist Salvador Dali to be exhumed to settle a paternity suit, despite opposition from the state-run foundation that manages the artist's estate.
Sirius XM's 'My Favorite Song' host John Benjamin Hickey made a questionnaire for his guests to discover the soundtrack of their lives.
'Are You Anybody' author Jeffrey Tambor dressed as his 'Transparent' character, Mora Pfefferman, and went shopping at a mall to better understand the transgender experience.
BIG3 basketball league creator Ice Cube explains the genesis of his hip-hop nickname, then bestows one upon Stephen.
'The Big Sick' star and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani remembers growing closer with his girlfriend's (now-wife's) parents while they found themselves together at the hospital.
'Rough Night' star Scarlett Johansson partied with a grandma named Geraldine who, as Reddit users pointed out, has old photos that look eerily identical to Scarlett.