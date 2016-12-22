Sheriff's Department issues tips for visitiors to county mountain areas

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There is anticipated snowfall this weekend in San Diego County mountain areas including Julian, Pine Valley, Mount Laguna and Descanso in the East County and Palomar Mountain in the North County, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Department offered a few tips for people visiting these areas and to be prepared:

Have a full tank of gas, water and food supplies in case you are stranded in traffic for several hours.

Have snow chains for areas where they will be required.

Public restroom facilities are limited.

The Sheriff's Department also said to be mindful of areas that are private property which are marked by signs and fences. Private property is off limits to the public for recreational snow activities.

As public parking is limited, parking violations will be enforced and citations will be issued. Law and traffic enforcement will tow vehicles blocking roadways and private property.

The Sheriff's Department says to be aware of increased law enforcement activity to handle the large crowds.