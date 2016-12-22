Heavy rain prompts warnings for surfers and swimmers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A general rain advisory was issued Thursday for the coastal waters of San Diego County, due to contamination from urban runoff following the rain.



The County Department of Environmental Health warned swimmers, surfers, divers and other ocean users that the levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean waters after the rain, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff.



The general advisory to avoid human contact will be in effect for 72 hours following the rain and applies to San Onofre State Beach south to Border Field, including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay.



While many coastal outlets are posted with permanent metal warning signs, additional temporary signs are not posted for general advisories.