Kate Beckinsale 'Loves' Ex Michael Sheen and His Girlfriend Sara - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kate Beckinsale 'Loves' Ex Michael Sheen and His Girlfriend Sarah Silverman: 'It's a Good Thing'

Updated: Dec 22, 2016 2:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.